Barclays Lowers First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Price Target to $18.00

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $21.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stephens started coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.99. 180,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.66 and its 200 day moving average is $17.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 44.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $25.98.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $258.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.65 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FWRG. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the first quarter valued at $3,333,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,391,000. Deepwater Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC now owns 695,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,216,000 after acquiring an additional 282,765 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,788,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 15.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

(Get Free Report)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.