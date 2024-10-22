Bancor 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.28 Million (BNT)

Bancor (BNT) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 21st. Bancor has a total market capitalization of $65.03 million and approximately $3.28 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bancor has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One Bancor token can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00000772 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bancor alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00007708 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,465.53 or 1.00052003 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00013199 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00007871 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000891 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006440 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.61 or 0.00066161 BTC.

Bancor Profile

BNT is a token. Its launch date was June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 124,874,783 tokens. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bancor’s official message board is medium.com/carbondefi. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @carbondefixyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bancor’s official website is www.carbondefi.xyz.

Bancor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 124,874,782.91828331. The last known price of Bancor is 0.53981533 USD and is up 4.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 425 active market(s) with $3,494,274.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.carbondefi.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bancor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bancor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bancor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bancor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.