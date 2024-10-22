Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $365.38.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AXON shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

AXON opened at $443.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $388.71 and its 200 day moving average is $331.95. Axon Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $199.29 and a fifty-two week high of $444.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.15, a PEG ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.94.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 25,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.84, for a total value of $9,287,830.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 228,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,103,253.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 1,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.98, for a total transaction of $437,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,500,916.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 25,811 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.84, for a total transaction of $9,287,830.24. Following the sale, the president now owns 228,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,103,253.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 371,172 shares of company stock worth $137,000,162. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,143,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,547,878,000 after purchasing an additional 212,401 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 238.7% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 492,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,981,000 after acquiring an additional 346,838 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 375,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,546,000 after acquiring an additional 114,800 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 368,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,496,000 after acquiring an additional 45,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 270,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

