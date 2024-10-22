Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Position Increased by Leo Wealth LLC

Leo Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,033 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Leo Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $39,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVUS. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 198.8% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 78,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after acquiring an additional 52,021 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Vicus Capital increased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 20,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC increased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 708,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AVUS stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.61. 95,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,086. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.64 and a 200 day moving average of $90.79. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $69.57 and a 1 year high of $97.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

