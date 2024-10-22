Avalanche Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.28 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for approximately $27.71 or 0.00041100 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Avalanche has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $11.28 billion and $297.85 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00006938 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00011751 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00007064 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00003675 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 446,961,165 coins and its circulating supply is 406,958,065 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

