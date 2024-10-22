ARPA (ARPA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $81.66 Million

ARPA (ARPA) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Over the last seven days, ARPA has traded up 30.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ARPA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0537 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ARPA has a market cap of $81.66 million and $215.00 million worth of ARPA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ARPA

ARPA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,519,586,598 tokens. ARPA’s official message board is medium.com/@arpa. The Reddit community for ARPA is https://reddit.com/r/arpachain/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ARPA’s official Twitter account is @arpaofficial. The official website for ARPA is arpanetwork.io.

ARPA Token Trading

ARPA (ARPA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ARPA has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 1,519,586,598.4 in circulation. More information can be found at https://arpanetwork.io.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARPA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARPA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARPA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

