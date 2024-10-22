Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Ark Restaurants Price Performance
ARKR stock opened at $11.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.02 million, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.01 and its 200-day moving average is $13.26. Ark Restaurants has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $16.25.
Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a positive return on equity of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $50.40 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ark Restaurants
Ark Restaurants Company Profile
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ark Restaurants
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Analysts Predict New Highs for Cybersecurity Stock by Christmas
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Nuclear Power Reaches Critical Mass: Top Stocks to Watch Now
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- 2 Energy Stocks Surging on Billion-Dollar DOE Loan Commitments
Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.