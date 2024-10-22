Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Price Performance

ARKR stock opened at $11.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.02 million, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.01 and its 200-day moving average is $13.26. Ark Restaurants has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $16.25.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a positive return on equity of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $50.40 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ark Restaurants stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Ark Restaurants Corp. ( NASDAQ:ARKR Free Report ) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.49% of Ark Restaurants worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

