Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Sells 600 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lessened its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 277.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,936,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $478,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,353 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 141.6% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,345,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $314,544,000 after acquiring an additional 788,735 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter worth $173,692,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,803,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $655,149,000 after acquiring an additional 688,296 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,412,163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,031,167,000 after acquiring an additional 346,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.63.

Shares of BDX traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $240.20. 177,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,351. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $237.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.16. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $218.75 and a 12 month high of $262.23.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.19. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

