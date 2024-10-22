Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Sells 5,100 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,935 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 51,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Corning by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 17,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in Corning by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 13,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of Corning stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.73. 955,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,704,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.57. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $47.45. The company has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.24, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.47.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 157.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Argus upped their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Corning from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Corning from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.23.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

