Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Buys 6,621 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific accounts for about 1.5% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,437,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,728,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,082 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 69.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,008,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,096,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,588,256 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,922,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,072,195,000 after acquiring an additional 360,793 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 30.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,899,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $608,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,405 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 15.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,897,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $540,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.24.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.2 %

BSX traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,059,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,936,209. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $88.79.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 132,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $11,264,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,639,695. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $570,511.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,061,135.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 132,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $11,264,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,639,695. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 316,253 shares of company stock valued at $26,714,298. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

