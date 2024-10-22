Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Acquires 140 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,099,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 1.5 %

TSM stock traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.96. 6,351,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,581,450. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.86. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $84.95 and a 12-month high of $212.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4871 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.57%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

