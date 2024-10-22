AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Now Covered by Analysts at Loop Capital

Stock analysts at Loop Capital started coverage on shares of AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.94% from the stock’s previous close.

APP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on AppLovin from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $97.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BTIG Research increased their price target on AppLovin from $114.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.75.

AppLovin Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APP opened at $158.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. AppLovin has a fifty-two week low of $34.45 and a fifty-two week high of $159.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.00. The company has a market capitalization of $52.26 billion, a PE ratio of 94.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.92.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 84.16%. AppLovin’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AppLovin will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $131,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,711.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AppLovin news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $131,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,711.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 14,166 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $1,274,656.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 352,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,728,387.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 610,094 shares of company stock valued at $51,022,478. Corporate insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 1,642.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 182,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after acquiring an additional 171,586 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AppLovin during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the first quarter worth $146,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 39.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after buying an additional 19,381 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Further Reading

