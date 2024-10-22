APENFT Price Reaches $0.0000 (NFT)

APENFT (NFT) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. APENFT has a total market capitalization of $8.29 million and $22.20 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APENFT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, APENFT has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

APENFT Profile

APENFT was first traded on March 28th, 2021. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,999,800,000,000 tokens. The official website for APENFT is apenft.org. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

APENFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT is a blockchain-based platform created by the APENFT Foundation for creating, buying, selling, and trading Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on the TRON and Ethereum networks. It enables ownership and trading of unique digital assets such as artwork, music, videos, and more. It also offers tools for artists and creators to mint and promote their own NFTs, as well as participate in community events and governance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APENFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APENFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

