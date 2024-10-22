Ankr Market Cap Reaches $278.59 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. One Ankr token can now be purchased for $0.0279 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. Ankr has a market cap of $278.59 million and approximately $10.27 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00007752 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,385.57 or 0.99983268 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00013144 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00007773 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006440 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.92 or 0.00066657 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02866999 USD and is up 2.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 329 active market(s) with $10,570,792.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.