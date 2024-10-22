Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Barrington Research in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $37.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.14% from the stock’s current price.
Anika Therapeutics stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.48. The company had a trading volume of 993 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,229. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.81. The company has a market capitalization of $357.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.83. Anika Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $29.11.
Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $41.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.90 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 44.45% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and arthrosurface joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally.
