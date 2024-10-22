Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Barrington Research in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $37.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.14% from the stock’s current price.

Anika Therapeutics stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.48. The company had a trading volume of 993 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,229. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.81. The company has a market capitalization of $357.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.83. Anika Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $29.11.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $41.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.90 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 44.45% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 67,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 9,440 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Anika Therapeutics by 171.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 165,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 104,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in Anika Therapeutics by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 28,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 15,032 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and arthrosurface joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

