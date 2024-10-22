Analysts Set Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) PT at $150.85

Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $150.85.
EXPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,367 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,351 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,601 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Expedia Group stock opened at $163.17 on Tuesday. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $92.48 and a 12-month high of $164.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.99 and a 200 day moving average of $130.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.
Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.34. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 47.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.
