American Express (NYSE:AXP) is Sky Investment Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Sky Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,804 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises approximately 2.4% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $13,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.5% during the third quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE AXP traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $270.17. 500,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,924,095. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $261.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $286.36. The company has a market capitalization of $194.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.22. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $16.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 13.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. HSBC downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $268.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.58.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

