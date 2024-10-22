Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) PT Raised to $21.00 at Alliance Global Partners

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Alliance Global Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PINE. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $19.50) on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

NYSE PINE opened at $18.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.71 million, a P/E ratio of -458.25, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.53. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $19.42.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $13.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.08 million. Alpine Income Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is -2,800.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 493,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,541,000 after acquiring an additional 35,151 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 13.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 654,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,994,000 after purchasing an additional 79,969 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 18.6% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 380,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 59,674 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 755,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

