Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading Up 0.7% – Should You Buy?

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $101.82 and last traded at $101.59. Approximately 5,630,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 17,835,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.91.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $254.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.51.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $14.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $243.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 315.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

