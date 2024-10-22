Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.42 EPS

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($1.42), Yahoo Finance reports. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Alexandria Real Estate Equities updated its FY24 guidance to $9.45-9.49 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 9.450-9.490 EPS.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $121.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.83. The company has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 111.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.16. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a fifty-two week low of $90.73 and a fifty-two week high of $135.45.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 485.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ARE shares. Citigroup downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.22.

Read Our Latest Report on ARE

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.