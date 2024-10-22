Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stock Position Lowered by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lessened its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,806,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $308.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.82.

NYSE APD traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $329.95. The company had a trading volume of 290,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,875. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $73.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.55. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $332.42.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 16.53%. Equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

