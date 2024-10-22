Aevo (AEVO) One Day Volume Hits $46.65 Million

Aevo (AEVO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Aevo has a total market cap of $325.74 million and $46.65 million worth of Aevo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aevo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000570 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aevo has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aevo Token Profile

Aevo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000 tokens. Aevo’s official website is www.aevo.xyz. The official message board for Aevo is aevo.mirror.xyz. Aevo’s official Twitter account is @aevoxyz.

Buying and Selling Aevo

According to CryptoCompare, “Aevo (AEVO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Aevo has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 881,910,334.7593955 in circulation. The last known price of Aevo is 0.40751226 USD and is up 10.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $59,768,366.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.aevo.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aevo directly using US dollars.

