ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Receives $21.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.57.

A number of analysts recently commented on ACVA shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

ACV Auctions Stock Performance

Shares of ACVA stock opened at $18.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.73 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.21 and its 200 day moving average is $18.29. ACV Auctions has a 12 month low of $12.84 and a 12 month high of $21.10.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $160.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.33 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.20%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ACV Auctions

In other news, CFO William Zerella sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $493,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 503,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,641,739.63. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Michael Waterman sold 18,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $338,238.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 337,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,335,800.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William Zerella sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $493,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 503,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,641,739.63. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 741,926 shares of company stock valued at $14,285,765 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACV Auctions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 165.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in ACV Auctions by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

