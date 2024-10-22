Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Performance

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund stock opened at $9.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.51. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $9.14.

