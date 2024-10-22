54,150 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Bought by Surience Private Wealth LLC

Surience Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 54,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,225,000. PayPal comprises 4.3% of Surience Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in PayPal during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 47.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,306 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 6,203 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth about $367,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in PayPal by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Up 0.4 %

PayPal stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,516,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,583,659. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.74. The company has a market cap of $82.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PayPal from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Stephens boosted their price target on PayPal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PayPal

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.