Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by Palouse Capital Management Inc.

Palouse Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YUMC. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Yum China by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Yum China during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the first quarter worth approximately $2,188,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in Yum China by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 216,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 16,738 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert Blaine Aiken, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.74 per share, for a total transaction of $101,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,849.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeff Kuai acquired 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $127,608.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $127,608. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Blaine Aiken, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.74 per share, for a total transaction of $101,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,849.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 18,400 shares of company stock worth $619,671 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

YUMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $37.40 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.18.

Shares of NYSE YUMC traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,505,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,263,222. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.98. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $53.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.35.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Yum China had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Yum China’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.16%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

