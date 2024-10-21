Xensor Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11,179.03 (XSR)

Xensor (XSR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Xensor has a market capitalization of $240,395.39 and approximately $11,179.03 worth of Xensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Xensor has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Xensor token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000139 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.51 or 0.00256128 BTC.
Xensor Token Profile
Xensor’s launch date was February 15th, 2019. Xensor’s total supply is 4,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,640,093,529 tokens. Xensor’s official Twitter account is @xensor_iot and its Facebook page is accessible here. Xensor’s official message board is medium.com/@xensor.iot. The official website for Xensor is xensor.cc.
Xensor Token Trading
