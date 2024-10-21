Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WYNN. Susquehanna upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $131.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $111.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.67.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WYNN

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of WYNN opened at $99.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.25. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $71.63 and a twelve month high of $110.38.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 53.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $208,634.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,894.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Interval Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 999.0% during the 1st quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 400,911 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,985,000 after purchasing an additional 364,432 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 29.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,345,100 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $120,386,000 after buying an additional 303,033 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 6,720.4% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 257,537 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $23,050,000 after buying an additional 253,761 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 22.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,125,718 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $115,082,000 after buying an additional 204,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,028,618 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,127,456,000 after acquiring an additional 166,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.