Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WDS shares. Macquarie raised shares of Woodside Energy Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Woodside Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Woodside Energy Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Woodside Energy Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WDS

Woodside Energy Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Woodside Energy Group Increases Dividend

Shares of Woodside Energy Group stock opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Woodside Energy Group has a 52-week low of $15.32 and a 52-week high of $23.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.07.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. This is a boost from Woodside Energy Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDS. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Woodside Energy Group by 25.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,826,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,359,000 after buying an additional 369,994 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,961,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,283,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its position in Woodside Energy Group by 459.6% during the first quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 131,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 108,300 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Woodside Energy Group by 213.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 137,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 93,301 shares during the period. 3.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Woodside Energy Group

(Get Free Report

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.