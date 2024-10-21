Whittier Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,128 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $45,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ELV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $478.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $611.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Argus downgraded Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective (down previously from $620.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.27.

Elevance Health Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of ELV stock traded down $9.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $421.21. 1,368,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $397.98 and a one year high of $567.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $526.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $527.81.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.66 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $44.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.47 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total transaction of $400,234.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,610.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total transaction of $400,234.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,610.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 7,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.14, for a total transaction of $3,205,182.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,915.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.