Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 5,441 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $11,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Essex LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.6% in the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GEHC shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $222,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,377.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %

GEHC stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 784,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008,554. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $94.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.91 and its 200-day moving average is $83.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.18.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.51%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

