Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 20,144 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,144 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $21,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3,345.6% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 179,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,391,000 after buying an additional 174,171 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $28,366,000. M&G Plc increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 426,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,334,000 after buying an additional 14,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 18,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.92.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $175.39. 3,338,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,482,087. The stock has a market cap of $241.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.03 and a 12-month high of $183.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.15.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 78.66%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

