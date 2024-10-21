Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,734 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $7,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 97.5% in the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.86.

General Electric Trading Up 0.3 %

GE traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $193.14. 3,213,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,318,716. The company has a market cap of $211.41 billion, a PE ratio of 63.31, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.58. General Electric has a 1-year low of $84.58 and a 1-year high of $194.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

