Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 917 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,185 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $26,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,030,000. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 387,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $304,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth $2,679,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in ServiceNow by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 375.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at $9,479,250. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at $9,479,250. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total value of $326,510.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,853.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,267 shares of company stock worth $5,935,447 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NOW has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $860.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $890.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $835.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $915.00 to $1,068.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $923.00.

NOW stock traded down $6.83 on Monday, hitting $914.92. 771,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,858. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $874.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $792.22. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $527.24 and a twelve month high of $949.59.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

