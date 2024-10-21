Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $8.12 Million Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $8,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 64,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 37.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BRO traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.80. 505,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,452. The company has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.57 and its 200-day moving average is $94.56. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.73 and a 52 week high of $107.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 21.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,445 shares in the company, valued at $8,872,802.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 134,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $14,071,226.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $250,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,872,802.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BRO shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.67.

Brown & Brown Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

