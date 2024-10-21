Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $61.02 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 979,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $61,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,027,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,767,000 after acquiring an additional 30,526,866 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,275,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,625,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011,385 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 403.4% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,845,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,929,000 after buying an additional 8,690,906 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,500,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,821,000 after buying an additional 8,628,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 398.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,754,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,275,000 after buying an additional 5,400,307 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.74 on Monday, reaching $63.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,363,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,008,389. The firm has a market cap of $88.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.83. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $64.08.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

