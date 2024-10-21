Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $17,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 72,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,690,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $1,343,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $472.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $577.00 to $614.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $524.69.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS traded down $10.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $517.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,193,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,734. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $498.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $469.85. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $540.51. The stock has a market cap of $166.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.47 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total transaction of $1,061,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,095 shares in the company, valued at $5,359,435.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

