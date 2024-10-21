Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 47,975 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 2,586.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 47,975 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $6,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.4% during the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KKR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Argus upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.43.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,619,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,619,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,470,003.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $140.59. 2,225,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,370,804. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.72 and a 52 week high of $141.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 15.70%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

