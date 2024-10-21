Whittier Trust Co. Increases Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 408,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $31,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.37. 5,087,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.48.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

