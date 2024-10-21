Whittier Trust Co. Increases Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $16,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 352.1% in the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 131.1% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

APH traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.81. 3,157,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,551,854. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.32. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $39.34 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In related news, insider Luc Walter sold 170,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $10,897,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 447,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,703,339. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $6,563,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,382. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $10,897,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 447,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,703,339. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,236,640. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Amphenol from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Amphenol from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

