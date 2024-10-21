Whittier Trust Co. Has $28.36 Million Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $28,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,403,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $719,634,000 after purchasing an additional 211,653 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $825,416,000 after purchasing an additional 30,014 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 3.1% in the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,923,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $618,046,000 after purchasing an additional 86,870 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,510,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $634,927,000 after purchasing an additional 92,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 7.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,138,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $540,882,000 after buying an additional 143,533 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total value of $320,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,302.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:IQV traded down $5.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $231.03. The stock had a trading volume of 457,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,540. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.42 and a 12 month high of $261.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.49.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.39%. IQVIA’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $251.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.87.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

