Western Financial Corp CA Trims Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Western Financial Corp CA lowered its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,579 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 110.7% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $321,391.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 138,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,071,545.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $321,391.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 138,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,071,545.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $799,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 562,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,452,139.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,747,176 shares of company stock valued at $646,951,347 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James downgraded Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Northland Securities began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

Palantir Technologies stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,055,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,927,148. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.13. The company has a market cap of $95.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.01 and a beta of 2.72. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

