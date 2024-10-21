WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.71.

WSBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Hovde Group boosted their price target on WesBanco from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on WesBanco from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of WesBanco from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 5,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $161,908.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,405.23. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 3.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 105.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 17,345 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in WesBanco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,555,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in WesBanco by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 490,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,685,000 after acquiring an additional 21,297 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 466.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 125,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSBC opened at $31.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. WesBanco has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $34.85.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $234.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.40 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 5.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WesBanco will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.61%.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

