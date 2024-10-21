Wells Fargo & Company Cuts ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Price Target to $790.00

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,000.00 to $790.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,018.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $723.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $285.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. ASML has a 52 week low of $573.86 and a 52 week high of $1,110.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $834.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $915.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be issued a $1.407 dividend. This represents a $5.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

