WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $100.25 and last traded at $100.06, with a volume of 57667 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $99.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.44.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.14%.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $31,412.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,335.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 350 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $31,412.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,335.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $66,337.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,932.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,702 shares of company stock worth $1,078,058. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of WEC Energy Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 132,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after buying an additional 11,198 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 82,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 4,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

