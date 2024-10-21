Wealth Effects LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Wealth Effects LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBCF. Trust Point Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 22,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 73.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Performance

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.93. 56,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,892. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $29.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.64 and its 200 day moving average is $25.04.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Announces Dividend

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $201.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SBCF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

(Free Report)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposit, money market, savings, and customer sweep accounts; time certificates of deposit; construction and land development, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and financial loans; and consumer loans, including installment loans and revolving lines, as well as loans for automobiles, boats, and personal and family purposes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.