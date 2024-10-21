Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Sells 3,274 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,936 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 3,274 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,190 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.4% during the third quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,459 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.9% in the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 48,363 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,186 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,088 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. 66.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NEP traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.51. 313,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $21.83 and a 12 month high of $35.15. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.88.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. NextEra Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.905 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.19%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEP. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on NEP

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.