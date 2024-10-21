Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Raises Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 1.0% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $251.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,979,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,963,134. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $179.11 and a 1-year high of $253.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.12.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

