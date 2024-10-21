Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Invests $5.48 Million in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 54,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,482,000. Estée Lauder Companies makes up about 1.5% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 163.0% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3,262.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,578,114. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,578,114. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $364,142.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,714.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $1.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.46. 425,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,193,045. The company has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.39 and a twelve month high of $159.75.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EL. Bank of America downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $136.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.36.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

