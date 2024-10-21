Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Has $3.93 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 1.1% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,406.7% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $1.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $199.00. 128,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,744. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $194.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.25. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.23 and a 1-year high of $201.08.
About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
